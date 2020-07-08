All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 2716 FRESH WATER WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2716 FRESH WATER WAY
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

2716 FRESH WATER WAY

2716 Fresh Water Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2716 Fresh Water Way, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Piney Orchard back to back town home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & a half bath! Beautifully painted throughout! Wonderful kitchen w granite counter tops! Light and Bright. NO PETS. Move in ready! Available NOW! Call today to make your appointment! Owner looking for good, solid credit background! Piney Orchard has 3 outdoor pools, an indoor pool with hot tub, exercise room, which are included! There are also walking trails, bike paths, a lake at the Community Center. This is minutes to the elementary school. Minutes away from the Fort Meade base, MARC train and lots of shopping! $50.00 per adult for the application process. Carpets just steamed cleaned!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2716 FRESH WATER WAY have any available units?
2716 FRESH WATER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2716 FRESH WATER WAY have?
Some of 2716 FRESH WATER WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2716 FRESH WATER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2716 FRESH WATER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2716 FRESH WATER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2716 FRESH WATER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2716 FRESH WATER WAY offer parking?
No, 2716 FRESH WATER WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2716 FRESH WATER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2716 FRESH WATER WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2716 FRESH WATER WAY have a pool?
Yes, 2716 FRESH WATER WAY has a pool.
Does 2716 FRESH WATER WAY have accessible units?
No, 2716 FRESH WATER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2716 FRESH WATER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2716 FRESH WATER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2716 FRESH WATER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2716 FRESH WATER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College