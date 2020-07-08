2716 FRESH WATER WAY

Amenities

Piney Orchard back to back town home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths & a half bath! Beautifully painted throughout! Wonderful kitchen w granite counter tops! Light and Bright. NO PETS. Move in ready! Available NOW! Call today to make your appointment! Owner looking for good, solid credit background! Piney Orchard has 3 outdoor pools, an indoor pool with hot tub, exercise room, which are included! There are also walking trails, bike paths, a lake at the Community Center. This is minutes to the elementary school. Minutes away from the Fort Meade base, MARC train and lots of shopping! $50.00 per adult for the application process. Carpets just steamed cleaned!