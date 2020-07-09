All apartments in Odenton
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

2709 Thornbrook Ct

2709 Thornbrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Thornbrook Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Available 07/01/20 Thornbrook - Property Id: 284487

Marvellous 2500 sqft 3 Bedroom 21/2 bath 3 Level Town home with Garage in Great Piney Orchard Community. All the APPLIANCES are in home and High efficient (ENERGY STAR,Saves Lot of Electricity and Water Bill) along with Upgraded light fixtures with cool chandelier in the dining and nice breakfast room in the kitchen side. Plenty of windows all over. All the bedrooms has Ceiling fans and Big Walk-in Closet in the Master Bedroom and Jacuzzi tub in MBR. Washer and Dryer conveniently located at 3rd level near Bedrooms and Bathrooms.

Year-round community center with fitness room, and indoor/outdoor pools ~ 3 outdoor swimming pools, 1 indoor lap pool, 1 whirlpool - Tennis Courts - Miles of paved and unpaved jogging trails - Well-equipped fitness center -

Virtual showings are preferred.

P.S: NO VOUCHERS PLEASE Owner takes care of HOA and all utilities(BGE, Water,Cable/Internet) will be Tenant's responsibility
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/284487
Property Id 284487

(RLNE5795956)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Thornbrook Ct have any available units?
2709 Thornbrook Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2709 Thornbrook Ct have?
Some of 2709 Thornbrook Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Thornbrook Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Thornbrook Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Thornbrook Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Thornbrook Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Thornbrook Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Thornbrook Ct offers parking.
Does 2709 Thornbrook Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 Thornbrook Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Thornbrook Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2709 Thornbrook Ct has a pool.
Does 2709 Thornbrook Ct have accessible units?
No, 2709 Thornbrook Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Thornbrook Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Thornbrook Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2709 Thornbrook Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 2709 Thornbrook Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

