2709 Thornbrook Ct

Available 07/01/20 Thornbrook



Marvellous 2500 sqft 3 Bedroom 21/2 bath 3 Level Town home with Garage in Great Piney Orchard Community. All the APPLIANCES are in home and High efficient (ENERGY STAR,Saves Lot of Electricity and Water Bill) along with Upgraded light fixtures with cool chandelier in the dining and nice breakfast room in the kitchen side. Plenty of windows all over. All the bedrooms has Ceiling fans and Big Walk-in Closet in the Master Bedroom and Jacuzzi tub in MBR. Washer and Dryer conveniently located at 3rd level near Bedrooms and Bathrooms.



Year-round community center with fitness room, and indoor/outdoor pools ~ 3 outdoor swimming pools, 1 indoor lap pool, 1 whirlpool - Tennis Courts - Miles of paved and unpaved jogging trails - Well-equipped fitness center -



Virtual showings are preferred.



P.S: NO VOUCHERS PLEASE Owner takes care of HOA and all utilities(BGE, Water,Cable/Internet) will be Tenant's responsibility

