2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

Large 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhome in Piney Orchard. Freshly painted throughout, new carpeting, updated kitchen. Main level features spacious living room, kitchen, dining area and breakfast nook. 3 upper level bedrooms & 2 full baths. Master suite with walk in closet. Lower level offers a 4th bedroom, recreation room and laundry room. Slides from main level dining area leading to generous sized rear deck. Home back to trees - so you can relax and unwind to the sounds of nature. Convenient to Ft. Meade .