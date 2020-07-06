All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE

2708 Summers Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

2708 Summers Ridge Dr, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
Large 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath townhome in Piney Orchard. Freshly painted throughout, new carpeting, updated kitchen. Main level features spacious living room, kitchen, dining area and breakfast nook. 3 upper level bedrooms & 2 full baths. Master suite with walk in closet. Lower level offers a 4th bedroom, recreation room and laundry room. Slides from main level dining area leading to generous sized rear deck. Home back to trees - so you can relax and unwind to the sounds of nature. Convenient to Ft. Meade .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2708 SUMMERS RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOdenton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Odenton Apartments with BalconiesOdenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Odenton Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Dundalk, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College