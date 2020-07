Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

HUGE 3,020 sf brick front end unit townhome in the Seven Oaks subdivision. Hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with sunny breakfast room, family room with gas fireplace and entrance to the deck, master suite with luxury bath, finished basement with two large living areas a bedroom and full bath and more. A beautiful home. Some touch up work in progress! NO SMOKING - PETS CASE BY CASE - NO VOUCHERS