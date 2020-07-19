All apartments in Odenton
Odenton, MD
2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT
2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT

2603 Lotuswood Court · No Longer Available
Location

2603 Lotuswood Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Amazing location in Piney Orchards! Convenient to nature trails, Ice Arena and summer outdoor pools! 15,000 sq ft community center offers year round lap pool, fitness center, locker room, showers, party room, business and personal meeting spaces. Lower level of home finds an office/study, family room and powder. Dual sliders off family room to a covered patio. Net level finds large updated kitchen with island and a large open floor plan to living room. Another set of sliders open to a large deck off the kitchen. Upper level hosts bedrooms, each with cathedral ceilings. Master suite with a large master bath and walk in closet. Contact alternate agent Pam Wilson for details and showing times (443)813-0604

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT have any available units?
2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT have?
Some of 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT has a pool.
Does 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
