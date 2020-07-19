2603 LOTUSWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Amazing location in Piney Orchards! Convenient to nature trails, Ice Arena and summer outdoor pools! 15,000 sq ft community center offers year round lap pool, fitness center, locker room, showers, party room, business and personal meeting spaces. Lower level of home finds an office/study, family room and powder. Dual sliders off family room to a covered patio. Net level finds large updated kitchen with island and a large open floor plan to living room. Another set of sliders open to a large deck off the kitchen. Upper level hosts bedrooms, each with cathedral ceilings. Master suite with a large master bath and walk in closet. Contact alternate agent Pam Wilson for details and showing times (443)813-0604