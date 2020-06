Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

TERRIFIC 3BR DUPLEX HOME HAS AMPLE BACK YARD WITH LARGE PATIO NEAR END OF STREET (NO THRU TRAFFIC)**UPDATED/UPGRADED THROUGHOUT INCLUDING KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES**GARAGE WITH EXTRA STORAGE AND GARAGE DOOR OPENER**NEUTRAL PAINT/CARPET/TILE**PREFER NO SMOKING AND NO PETS, WILL CONSIDER CASE BY CASE THOUGH