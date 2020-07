Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Very spacious rooms, move in ready. Home boast many upgrades to include kitchen, bathroom, beautiful hardwood floors and large family room. Enjoy outdoors with upper and lower deck. Attic access width of home and storage under steps. Fully fenced backyard with large shed. Private driveway and street parking. Near Fort Meade, NSA, Arundel Mills and I-95, I-97, 295 and Route 100 and 32. Central Location!