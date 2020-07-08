2509 VIVALDI LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest parking new construction

How exciting it is! First one living in this gorgeous Brand New NV Homes Monocacy Townhouse in desirable Park View At Turf Valley!! Nestled in prestigious Turf Valley Golf Course Community in Ellicott City. New custom blinds will be installed soon. Popular Open Kitchen with big center Island and Quarts countertops. Beautiful durable scratch free floors on main level. Coffered Ceiling and 14 recessed ceiling lights on Main Level. Upgraded Bathrooms. Walk-in closets and recessed ceiling lights in every bedrooms. Great Loft area with Hobby Room/Study Room on upper level. Brand new deck with open rear view with tree lines. Walkout level basement with a full bath. Plenty of storage area at upper level and basement. Front entry 2 car garage and extra visitor parkings (first come first) in front of the house. Must use Coldwell Banker Rental Application. Employment certainty, income qualification, & very good credit scores are required. No Pet (No Exceptions). No Smoking.