All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 2509 VIVALDI LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2509 VIVALDI LANE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

2509 VIVALDI LANE

2509 Vivaldi Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2509 Vivaldi Lane, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
new construction
How exciting it is! First one living in this gorgeous Brand New NV Homes Monocacy Townhouse in desirable Park View At Turf Valley!! Nestled in prestigious Turf Valley Golf Course Community in Ellicott City. New custom blinds will be installed soon. Popular Open Kitchen with big center Island and Quarts countertops. Beautiful durable scratch free floors on main level. Coffered Ceiling and 14 recessed ceiling lights on Main Level. Upgraded Bathrooms. Walk-in closets and recessed ceiling lights in every bedrooms. Great Loft area with Hobby Room/Study Room on upper level. Brand new deck with open rear view with tree lines. Walkout level basement with a full bath. Plenty of storage area at upper level and basement. Front entry 2 car garage and extra visitor parkings (first come first) in front of the house. Must use Coldwell Banker Rental Application. Employment certainty, income qualification, & very good credit scores are required. No Pet (No Exceptions). No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 VIVALDI LANE have any available units?
2509 VIVALDI LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2509 VIVALDI LANE have?
Some of 2509 VIVALDI LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 VIVALDI LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2509 VIVALDI LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 VIVALDI LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2509 VIVALDI LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2509 VIVALDI LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2509 VIVALDI LANE offers parking.
Does 2509 VIVALDI LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2509 VIVALDI LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 VIVALDI LANE have a pool?
No, 2509 VIVALDI LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2509 VIVALDI LANE have accessible units?
No, 2509 VIVALDI LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 VIVALDI LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 VIVALDI LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2509 VIVALDI LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2509 VIVALDI LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments with BalconyOdenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Odenton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College