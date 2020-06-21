All apartments in Odenton
2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE

2507 Briar Ridge Lane · (443) 274-1106
Location

2507 Briar Ridge Lane, Odenton, MD 21113

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1662 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Multiple applicants in hand currently. Great Town home in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks, available in June. Community Pool, side walks, play areas. Gas cooking and heat, privacy fence in rear. yard is not enclosed. 1 car garage. Fireplace Planning to replace flooring and paint walls , photos are from couple years ago for most part. Just went vacant 5/31/2020. waiting on bids from subs to come back, estimated ready to move in 7/1/2020.Owner is going to replace all carpet with Vinyl wood appearance sheeting, only carpet left in house will be on stairs. walls should be light gray with bright white trim.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have any available units?
2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have?
Some of 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE does offer parking.
Does 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE has a pool.
Does 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
