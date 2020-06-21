2507 BRIAR RIDGE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Multiple applicants in hand currently. Great Town home in sought after Enclave to Seven Oaks, available in June. Community Pool, side walks, play areas. Gas cooking and heat, privacy fence in rear. yard is not enclosed. 1 car garage. Fireplace Planning to replace flooring and paint walls , photos are from couple years ago for most part. Just went vacant 5/31/2020. waiting on bids from subs to come back, estimated ready to move in 7/1/2020.Owner is going to replace all carpet with Vinyl wood appearance sheeting, only carpet left in house will be on stairs. walls should be light gray with bright white trim.