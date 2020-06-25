All apartments in Odenton
2496 JOSTABERRY WAY
Last updated April 27 2019 at 2:16 AM

2496 JOSTABERRY WAY

2496 Jostaberry Way · No Longer Available
Location

2496 Jostaberry Way, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Well maintained 3 bedroom/3.5 bath townhome features gourmet kitchen w/double oven; ceramic tile; corian countertops! Top of line appliances! Huge low maintenance deck w/solar lighting; jetted Jacuzzi tub in masterbath; extra outside storage bins; Wired for FIOS and Comcast tv/internet; energy efficient HVAC; Lawnmower for tenants' use. Owner would prefer 2 year lease. Give plenty of notice to view home due to tenants MUST remove dog before showing! Beware of dog!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

