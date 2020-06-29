All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE

2450 Apple Blossom Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2450 Apple Blossom Lane, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous light filled penthouse condo with open concept floor plan located in sought after Piney Orchard! Gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, neutral paint throughout. Spacious master bedroom suite compete with walk in closet and attached full bathroom. Large living/dining room has french door to balcony. 2nd bedroom is separate from master bedroom for added privacy. Separate laundry room with full size washer & dryer. Enjoy beautiful community with plenty of amenities. Walk to shopping, schools, pools , tennis courts and all the community has to offer. Conveniently located close to Ft. Meade, Baltimore, DC and all major highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE have any available units?
2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE have?
Some of 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE offer parking?
No, 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE have a pool?
Yes, 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE has a pool.
Does 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE have accessible units?
No, 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College