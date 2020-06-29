2450 APPLE BLOSSOM LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool tennis court

Gorgeous light filled penthouse condo with open concept floor plan located in sought after Piney Orchard! Gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, neutral paint throughout. Spacious master bedroom suite compete with walk in closet and attached full bathroom. Large living/dining room has french door to balcony. 2nd bedroom is separate from master bedroom for added privacy. Separate laundry room with full size washer & dryer. Enjoy beautiful community with plenty of amenities. Walk to shopping, schools, pools , tennis courts and all the community has to offer. Conveniently located close to Ft. Meade, Baltimore, DC and all major highways.