2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY

This spacious townhouse offers the rear room bump out on ALL 3 LEVELS. You will find hardwood flooring throughout the main level plus a big living area, kitchen w/island, sunroom & breakfast area. Upstairs offers dual master suites with vaulted ceilings, including one private bath w/jetted soaking tub! The finished basement offers a huge recreation room with space for an office or guest area, and a separate storage room! Privacy fenced backyard w/patio & rear deck! Short drive to Odenton MARC Station, NSA & Fort Meade! Close to all major roadways