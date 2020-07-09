All apartments in Odenton
Last updated May 23 2020 at 12:44 AM

2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY

2417 High Brandy Way · No Longer Available
Location

2417 High Brandy Way, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
clubhouse
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
This spacious townhouse offers the rear room bump out on ALL 3 LEVELS. You will find hardwood flooring throughout the main level plus a big living area, kitchen w/island, sunroom & breakfast area. Upstairs offers dual master suites with vaulted ceilings, including one private bath w/jetted soaking tub! The finished basement offers a huge recreation room with space for an office or guest area, and a separate storage room! Privacy fenced backyard w/patio & rear deck! Short drive to Odenton MARC Station, NSA & Fort Meade! Close to all major roadways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY have any available units?
2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY have?
Some of 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY offer parking?
No, 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY does not offer parking.
Does 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY have a pool?
No, 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY have accessible units?
No, 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2417 HIGH BRANDY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

