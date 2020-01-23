All apartments in Odenton
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 PM

2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303

2400 Autumn Harvest Court · No Longer Available
Location

2400 Autumn Harvest Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
!!!Fresh paint and new carpet!!! Wonderful top level condo with vaulted ceilings. 2 Master bedrooms, open living/dining/kitchen area. Full size washer and dryer in the unit. Available 10/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 have any available units?
2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
Is 2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 currently offering any rent specials?
2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 pet-friendly?
No, 2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 offer parking?
Yes, 2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 offers parking.
Does 2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 have a pool?
No, 2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 does not have a pool.
Does 2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 have accessible units?
No, 2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2400 AUTUMN HARVEST CT #303 does not have units with air conditioning.
