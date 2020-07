Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Newly Upgraded 3 Level Townhouse with Spacious Open Floor Plan. 4BR, 3.5BA w/ extended Master Suite*** Lower Level Fully Finished w/ Bedroom, Full Bath & Walk In Closet*** Fenced in Rear Yard w/ Deck***Hardwood Floors on Main Level. Large Kitchen with Center Island and Large Pantry* Community Amenities include 2 Clubhouses, 2 Pools, Tennis Courts, Walking Trails, 2 Fitness Centers. Convenient to Ft.Meade, DC, Baltimore, Annapolis and more. Home is a must see, will not last!