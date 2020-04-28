All apartments in Odenton
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:44 AM

222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE

222 Goldsborough Drive · No Longer Available
Location

222 Goldsborough Drive, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful stone front townhome in the Seven Oaks community of Odenton just 2 minutes to Fort Meade. Stainless steel appliances and granite counter-tops are being installed for our next tenant. Three finished levels including living room with bay window, dining room with columned entry, kitchen with center island and large pantry, master suite with luxury bath/soaking tub &separate shower, finished, walk-out basement with family room featuring a fireplace, full bath and laundry room/storage area and a private deck overlooking common area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE have any available units?
222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE have?
Some of 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 GOLDSBOROUGH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

