Last updated May 10 2019 at 5:53 PM

205 PINECOVE AVENUE

205 Pinecove Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

205 Pinecove Avenue, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Run, don't walk to this well maintained townhome with beautiful hardwood floors on entry and main level. Large eat-in kitchen with ceramic tiled flooring and granite counter tops. Custom closets in the Master Bedroom. Cozy up to the wood burning fireplace in the rec room or enjoy relaxing on the deck or in the fully fenced in backyard. Minutes from Ft. Mead and Marc train station. Call helpful Listing Agent with any questions. All applications should be submitted online to Info@allegiantpropertymgmt.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 PINECOVE AVENUE have any available units?
205 PINECOVE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 205 PINECOVE AVENUE have?
Some of 205 PINECOVE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 PINECOVE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
205 PINECOVE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 PINECOVE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 205 PINECOVE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 205 PINECOVE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 205 PINECOVE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 205 PINECOVE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 PINECOVE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 PINECOVE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 205 PINECOVE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 205 PINECOVE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 205 PINECOVE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 205 PINECOVE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 PINECOVE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 PINECOVE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 PINECOVE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
