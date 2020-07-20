205 PINECOVE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Run, don't walk to this well maintained townhome with beautiful hardwood floors on entry and main level. Large eat-in kitchen with ceramic tiled flooring and granite counter tops. Custom closets in the Master Bedroom. Cozy up to the wood burning fireplace in the rec room or enjoy relaxing on the deck or in the fully fenced in backyard. Minutes from Ft. Mead and Marc train station. Call helpful Listing Agent with any questions. All applications should be submitted online to Info@allegiantpropertymgmt.com