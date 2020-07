Amenities

3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome with granite kitchen counter tops. Huge master bedroom suite on upper level with walk in closet, master bath with dual vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Almost 1600 square feet of living space. Great community amenities. Easy commute to NSA, Ft Meade, BWI Airport and Marc Train.This property is tenant occupied through May. Pictures were taken prior to this tenant moving into property.Restricted showing hours.