Odenton, MD
2001 BRALEY POINT COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2001 BRALEY POINT COURT

2001 Braley Point Court · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Braley Point Court, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Available Now. Welcoming Entry area with a Closet leading into the Main Level Living Space. The Main Level also has a Half Bath. You'll find Laminate Flooring and Newer Kitchen Flooring. Walk up to the second level that Features Two Secondary Bedrooms a Full Bath and the Separate Laundry Room. Walk up the stairs again and you'll Find the Very Spacious Master Bedroom which is the Entire third floor. There is a HUGE Walk In Closet and a Master Bath. The Master Bath has a Large Luxury Bath, a Separate Shower, and Dual Vanities. You will Enjoy Everything this Home Has. There are Two Community Pools, Two Community Centers, a Newer Updated Fitness Center, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots, and you will see neighbors out walking in the community. There is an Elementary School in the neighborhood too. Enjoy the Shopping Center with grocery store, bank, pizza, etc.... ALL of this is JUST Minutes From FT Meade. Pets are considered case by case basis. ***MUST Have Good Credit***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT have any available units?
2001 BRALEY POINT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT have?
Some of 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2001 BRALEY POINT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT is pet friendly.
Does 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT offer parking?
No, 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT has a pool.
Does 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT have accessible units?
No, 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 BRALEY POINT COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
