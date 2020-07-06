2001 BRALEY POINT COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Available Now. Welcoming Entry area with a Closet leading into the Main Level Living Space. The Main Level also has a Half Bath. You'll find Laminate Flooring and Newer Kitchen Flooring. Walk up to the second level that Features Two Secondary Bedrooms a Full Bath and the Separate Laundry Room. Walk up the stairs again and you'll Find the Very Spacious Master Bedroom which is the Entire third floor. There is a HUGE Walk In Closet and a Master Bath. The Master Bath has a Large Luxury Bath, a Separate Shower, and Dual Vanities. You will Enjoy Everything this Home Has. There are Two Community Pools, Two Community Centers, a Newer Updated Fitness Center, Basketball Courts, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots, and you will see neighbors out walking in the community. There is an Elementary School in the neighborhood too. Enjoy the Shopping Center with grocery store, bank, pizza, etc.... ALL of this is JUST Minutes From FT Meade. Pets are considered case by case basis. ***MUST Have Good Credit***