All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 1955 CAMELIA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
1955 CAMELIA COURT
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

1955 CAMELIA COURT

1955 Camelia Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1955 Camelia Court, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Fantastic turnkey home in Seven Oaks, right across from Ft. Meade! This lovely home offers a stylish grey neutral palette with new carpeting. The kitchen is open to the main level living space with plenty of cabinet space for all your storage needs. The master suite is fit for a king or queen covering the entire top level with a deluxe bathroom and large walk in closet. The 2nd/3rd bedrooms are a great size also with lots of closet space. Close to commuter routes, NSA, Northrup Grumman and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1955 CAMELIA COURT have any available units?
1955 CAMELIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1955 CAMELIA COURT have?
Some of 1955 CAMELIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1955 CAMELIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1955 CAMELIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1955 CAMELIA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1955 CAMELIA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1955 CAMELIA COURT offer parking?
No, 1955 CAMELIA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1955 CAMELIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1955 CAMELIA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1955 CAMELIA COURT have a pool?
No, 1955 CAMELIA COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1955 CAMELIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 1955 CAMELIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1955 CAMELIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1955 CAMELIA COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1955 CAMELIA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1955 CAMELIA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOdenton 2 Bedroom Apartments
Odenton Apartments with BalconiesOdenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Odenton Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Dundalk, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College