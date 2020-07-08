1955 CAMELIA COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets

Fantastic turnkey home in Seven Oaks, right across from Ft. Meade! This lovely home offers a stylish grey neutral palette with new carpeting. The kitchen is open to the main level living space with plenty of cabinet space for all your storage needs. The master suite is fit for a king or queen covering the entire top level with a deluxe bathroom and large walk in closet. The 2nd/3rd bedrooms are a great size also with lots of closet space. Close to commuter routes, NSA, Northrup Grumman and more!