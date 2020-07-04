All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 1934 PALONIA COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
1934 PALONIA COURT
Last updated October 7 2019 at 7:06 AM

1934 PALONIA COURT

1934 Palonia Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1934 Palonia Court, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Well Cared for home. Huge Master Bedroom on the entire upper level. Large walk in closet with Luxury Bath and separate shower. Second and third bedrooms are generous sizes & shares the second floor with Full Bath & a separate Laundry Room. The living room, dining area and kitchen are on the main level when you walk in. There's room in the kitchen for a small table. This model townhouse has a rare half bath on the main level. Great location, Minutes to FT Meade. Routes 175, 295, and 32 are all nearby. Community walking paths, Fitness Room, Basketball and Tennis courts, two pools, and two recreation centers.Must Have Good Credit. Pets Are Case By Case. Available now. Text with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1934 PALONIA COURT have any available units?
1934 PALONIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1934 PALONIA COURT have?
Some of 1934 PALONIA COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1934 PALONIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1934 PALONIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1934 PALONIA COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1934 PALONIA COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1934 PALONIA COURT offer parking?
No, 1934 PALONIA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1934 PALONIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1934 PALONIA COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1934 PALONIA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1934 PALONIA COURT has a pool.
Does 1934 PALONIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 1934 PALONIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1934 PALONIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1934 PALONIA COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1934 PALONIA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1934 PALONIA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College