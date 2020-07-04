1934 PALONIA COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets gym pool basketball court

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Well Cared for home. Huge Master Bedroom on the entire upper level. Large walk in closet with Luxury Bath and separate shower. Second and third bedrooms are generous sizes & shares the second floor with Full Bath & a separate Laundry Room. The living room, dining area and kitchen are on the main level when you walk in. There's room in the kitchen for a small table. This model townhouse has a rare half bath on the main level. Great location, Minutes to FT Meade. Routes 175, 295, and 32 are all nearby. Community walking paths, Fitness Room, Basketball and Tennis courts, two pools, and two recreation centers.Must Have Good Credit. Pets Are Case By Case. Available now. Text with any questions.