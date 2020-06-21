1921 TUCKAHOE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly new construction ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

Brand New Town House-New construction! Pristine Clean! Never occupied! Only 1 mile to the entrance of Fort Mead, and about 5 miles to NSA entrance. Located in the Brand New Odenton Town Center, which is a new community. Walking distance to the MARC train station and right off of Rt 32. Short distance to Rt 95, & Rt 97. Annapolis, Baltimore and DC all commutable. This is the Nobel model. Link for the DR Horton site for this home and community is www.drhorton.com/maryland/maryland/odenton/odenton-town-center. Four ceiling fans will be installed for comfort and lighting. Two year lease minimum. Possibly very small dog will be accepted with added security. Good credit a must. Contact listing agent for pre-screening of tenants prior to showing. Will be available June 25th. Lease can be signed on June 25th or later. Home will be on Sentri lock after June 25th. All docs for application and lease will be electronic. Non smokers. Please Take shoes off before entering home. Call listing agent George 301-775-1257