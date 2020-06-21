All apartments in Odenton
1921 TUCKAHOE COURT
1921 TUCKAHOE COURT

1921 Tuckahoe Ct · (301) 970-2447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1921 Tuckahoe Ct, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2185 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Brand New Town House-New construction! Pristine Clean! Never occupied! Only 1 mile to the entrance of Fort Mead, and about 5 miles to NSA entrance. Located in the Brand New Odenton Town Center, which is a new community. Walking distance to the MARC train station and right off of Rt 32. Short distance to Rt 95, & Rt 97. Annapolis, Baltimore and DC all commutable. This is the Nobel model. Link for the DR Horton site for this home and community is www.drhorton.com/maryland/maryland/odenton/odenton-town-center. Four ceiling fans will be installed for comfort and lighting. Two year lease minimum. Possibly very small dog will be accepted with added security. Good credit a must. Contact listing agent for pre-screening of tenants prior to showing. Will be available June 25th. Lease can be signed on June 25th or later. Home will be on Sentri lock after June 25th. All docs for application and lease will be electronic. Non smokers. Please Take shoes off before entering home. Call listing agent George 301-775-1257

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT have any available units?
1921 TUCKAHOE COURT has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT have?
Some of 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1921 TUCKAHOE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT offer parking?
No, 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT have a pool?
No, 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1921 TUCKAHOE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
