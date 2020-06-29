1911 ARTILLERY LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful colonial with almost 3000 square feet of living space including basement. Freshly painted interior, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, backsplash, flooring and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Lovely breakfast room open to kitchen with sliders to deck. Spacious upper level bedrooms plus finished basement offers another room which could office, den or guest area plus a finshed rec room. Kitchen overlooks family room with fireplace. Many up grades throughout! 12, 24 or 36 month lease terms. Great location to NSA, Ft Meade , BWI Airport, Baltimore and Washington DC.