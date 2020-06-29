All apartments in Odenton
1911 ARTILLERY LANE
Last updated February 28 2020 at 3:02 AM

1911 ARTILLERY LANE

1911 Artillery Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Artillery Lane, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful colonial with almost 3000 square feet of living space including basement. Freshly painted interior, remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops, backsplash, flooring and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Lovely breakfast room open to kitchen with sliders to deck. Spacious upper level bedrooms plus finished basement offers another room which could office, den or guest area plus a finshed rec room. Kitchen overlooks family room with fireplace. Many up grades throughout! 12, 24 or 36 month lease terms. Great location to NSA, Ft Meade , BWI Airport, Baltimore and Washington DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1911 ARTILLERY LANE have any available units?
1911 ARTILLERY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1911 ARTILLERY LANE have?
Some of 1911 ARTILLERY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1911 ARTILLERY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1911 ARTILLERY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1911 ARTILLERY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1911 ARTILLERY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1911 ARTILLERY LANE offer parking?
No, 1911 ARTILLERY LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1911 ARTILLERY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1911 ARTILLERY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1911 ARTILLERY LANE have a pool?
No, 1911 ARTILLERY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1911 ARTILLERY LANE have accessible units?
No, 1911 ARTILLERY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1911 ARTILLERY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1911 ARTILLERY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1911 ARTILLERY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1911 ARTILLERY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
