Odenton, MD
1866 Scaffold Way
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:11 PM

1866 Scaffold Way

1866 Scaffold Way · No Longer Available
Location

1866 Scaffold Way, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 24th. This home is a must see! Wonderful layout and beautiful condition! Main level offers large open floor plan with bump out. Living room, open stairway, dining, kitchen with new S/S app, new floors, custom blinds, all freshly painted, great room that opens to deck/fenced yard, powder room, laundry, garage. Third level hosts master ensuite, walk in closet, jet tub, walk in shower, double vanity, high ceilings, two other great size bedrooms, hall full bath. Base level, fantastic rec/family room with fireplace, full bath, bonus room! Custom lighting, fans thru out home, many upgrades for convenience. Minutes from Ft Meade. Close to NSA,BWI, 175, 32, Marc Train. May accept small pet/with fee. Please no smoking. All applicants must have 640 or better credit score. For showings please contact Joyce, text 443 398 4972.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1866 Scaffold Way have any available units?
1866 Scaffold Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1866 Scaffold Way have?
Some of 1866 Scaffold Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1866 Scaffold Way currently offering any rent specials?
1866 Scaffold Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1866 Scaffold Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1866 Scaffold Way is pet friendly.
Does 1866 Scaffold Way offer parking?
Yes, 1866 Scaffold Way offers parking.
Does 1866 Scaffold Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1866 Scaffold Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1866 Scaffold Way have a pool?
No, 1866 Scaffold Way does not have a pool.
Does 1866 Scaffold Way have accessible units?
No, 1866 Scaffold Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1866 Scaffold Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1866 Scaffold Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1866 Scaffold Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1866 Scaffold Way does not have units with air conditioning.

