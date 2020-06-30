1866 Scaffold Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 24th. This home is a must see! Wonderful layout and beautiful condition! Main level offers large open floor plan with bump out. Living room, open stairway, dining, kitchen with new S/S app, new floors, custom blinds, all freshly painted, great room that opens to deck/fenced yard, powder room, laundry, garage. Third level hosts master ensuite, walk in closet, jet tub, walk in shower, double vanity, high ceilings, two other great size bedrooms, hall full bath. Base level, fantastic rec/family room with fireplace, full bath, bonus room! Custom lighting, fans thru out home, many upgrades for convenience. Minutes from Ft Meade. Close to NSA,BWI, 175, 32, Marc Train. May accept small pet/with fee. Please no smoking. All applicants must have 640 or better credit score. For showings please contact Joyce, text 443 398 4972.