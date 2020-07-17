All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 1638 BENOLI COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
1638 BENOLI COURT
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:28 AM

1638 BENOLI COURT

1638 Benoli Court · (410) 647-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1638 Benoli Court, Odenton, MD 21113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Available Now*Great Condition*Well Maintained*2,220 sq ft, Open Floor Plan with Beautiful Hardwood Flooring on the main level *3 bdrm, 2.5 baths, a Family Room with walk out to back yard. Lots of windows allowing a ton of natural light *Kitchen with an island with an abundance of cabinet space. There's also a small dining area in the kitchen. You'll Love the inviting Sitting room with a Fireplace and hardwood floors right in the kitchen area. *Spacious Master Bedroom with Luxury Bath and a Walk In Closet* You'll love sitting on the Deck with the added privacy of backing to the trees* Front loading Garage*MUST HAVE CREDIT. 2 community pools*fitness rm*tennis & basketball*Just Minutes to FT Meade, Shopping. Easy access to Routes 32, 295, 95 and 100. Pets case by case basis but ONLY small pets considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 BENOLI COURT have any available units?
1638 BENOLI COURT has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1638 BENOLI COURT have?
Some of 1638 BENOLI COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 BENOLI COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1638 BENOLI COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 BENOLI COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 1638 BENOLI COURT is pet friendly.
Does 1638 BENOLI COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1638 BENOLI COURT offers parking.
Does 1638 BENOLI COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1638 BENOLI COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 BENOLI COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1638 BENOLI COURT has a pool.
Does 1638 BENOLI COURT have accessible units?
No, 1638 BENOLI COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 BENOLI COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 BENOLI COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1638 BENOLI COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1638 BENOLI COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1638 BENOLI COURT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments with BalconiesOdenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Odenton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Dundalk, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MDParkville, MDWoodlawn, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity