1638 BENOLI COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

Available Now*Great Condition*Well Maintained*2,220 sq ft, Open Floor Plan with Beautiful Hardwood Flooring on the main level *3 bdrm, 2.5 baths, a Family Room with walk out to back yard. Lots of windows allowing a ton of natural light *Kitchen with an island with an abundance of cabinet space. There's also a small dining area in the kitchen. You'll Love the inviting Sitting room with a Fireplace and hardwood floors right in the kitchen area. *Spacious Master Bedroom with Luxury Bath and a Walk In Closet* You'll love sitting on the Deck with the added privacy of backing to the trees* Front loading Garage*MUST HAVE CREDIT. 2 community pools*fitness rm*tennis & basketball*Just Minutes to FT Meade, Shopping. Easy access to Routes 32, 295, 95 and 100. Pets case by case basis but ONLY small pets considered.