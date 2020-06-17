1606 BENOLI COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Key location! 5 minutes to Fort Meade, route 32, 295, Arundel mills mall, and local shops. Large kitchen with walk in pantry, new flooring, double oven, eat-in nook area, hard wood floors, fireplace, deck to the woods, Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, large tub, lots of storage room, 4th bedroom in the basement with full bath, paved patio with enclosed fenced for privacy, back to the woods, 2 car garage, playground within walking distance, walking trails. Spacious town home is located in Odenton, MD. There is a community pool, along with Tennis and basketball. Property is a mile from Seven Oaks Elementary. Located 2.5 miles from Fort Meade Army base. Centered between Annapolis, Baltimore and Washington DC (down the street from the local train station (MARC) that travels to Washington, D.C. 10 minutes from Arundel Mills Mall. There are two casinos located in the DMV (DC, MD, and VA) with one more being built by the MGM. There is a ton of family and adult experience to be had in this area. As you may be well aware of the dozens of world known museums, landmarks. Great Rental history a must!