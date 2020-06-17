All apartments in Odenton
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1606 BENOLI COURT

1606 Benoli Court · No Longer Available
Location

1606 Benoli Court, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Key location! 5 minutes to Fort Meade, route 32, 295, Arundel mills mall, and local shops. Large kitchen with walk in pantry, new flooring, double oven, eat-in nook area, hard wood floors, fireplace, deck to the woods, Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets, large tub, lots of storage room, 4th bedroom in the basement with full bath, paved patio with enclosed fenced for privacy, back to the woods, 2 car garage, playground within walking distance, walking trails. Spacious town home is located in Odenton, MD. There is a community pool, along with Tennis and basketball. Property is a mile from Seven Oaks Elementary. Located 2.5 miles from Fort Meade Army base. Centered between Annapolis, Baltimore and Washington DC (down the street from the local train station (MARC) that travels to Washington, D.C. 10 minutes from Arundel Mills Mall. There are two casinos located in the DMV (DC, MD, and VA) with one more being built by the MGM. There is a ton of family and adult experience to be had in this area. As you may be well aware of the dozens of world known museums, landmarks. Great Rental history a must!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 BENOLI COURT have any available units?
1606 BENOLI COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1606 BENOLI COURT have?
Some of 1606 BENOLI COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 BENOLI COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1606 BENOLI COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 BENOLI COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1606 BENOLI COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1606 BENOLI COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1606 BENOLI COURT offers parking.
Does 1606 BENOLI COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 BENOLI COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 BENOLI COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1606 BENOLI COURT has a pool.
Does 1606 BENOLI COURT have accessible units?
No, 1606 BENOLI COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 BENOLI COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1606 BENOLI COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 BENOLI COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1606 BENOLI COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
