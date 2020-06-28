160 Langdon Farm Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Incredible Townhome in Seven Oaks - Incredible townhome in Seven Oaks, just steps from Ft. Meade! Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you into a living room drenched in natural light and continue through the entire main level. A large dining room leads to the updated kitchen with granite counters, center island and a breakfast nook. The kitchen leads to a slider to the deck and is perfect for a summer BBQ. The spacious master suite has private bath. The HUGE rec room leads to a custom 2-level deck and a rear yard.



(RLNE3312137)