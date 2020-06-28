All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 160 Langdon Farm Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
160 Langdon Farm Circle
Last updated September 26 2019 at 12:27 PM

160 Langdon Farm Circle

160 Langdon Farms Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

160 Langdon Farms Circle, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Incredible Townhome in Seven Oaks - Incredible townhome in Seven Oaks, just steps from Ft. Meade! Gleaming hardwood floors welcome you into a living room drenched in natural light and continue through the entire main level. A large dining room leads to the updated kitchen with granite counters, center island and a breakfast nook. The kitchen leads to a slider to the deck and is perfect for a summer BBQ. The spacious master suite has private bath. The HUGE rec room leads to a custom 2-level deck and a rear yard.

(RLNE3312137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Langdon Farm Circle have any available units?
160 Langdon Farm Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 160 Langdon Farm Circle have?
Some of 160 Langdon Farm Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Langdon Farm Circle currently offering any rent specials?
160 Langdon Farm Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Langdon Farm Circle pet-friendly?
No, 160 Langdon Farm Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 160 Langdon Farm Circle offer parking?
No, 160 Langdon Farm Circle does not offer parking.
Does 160 Langdon Farm Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Langdon Farm Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Langdon Farm Circle have a pool?
No, 160 Langdon Farm Circle does not have a pool.
Does 160 Langdon Farm Circle have accessible units?
No, 160 Langdon Farm Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Langdon Farm Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Langdon Farm Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Langdon Farm Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 160 Langdon Farm Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College