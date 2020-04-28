1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**NO SHOWINGS 30 Oct-2 Nov.** This spacious property with plenty of parking is ready for you and your family. Well-maintained, clean 4 BR / 2.5 BA home with fenced rear yard and large 20'x16' deck for entertaining and relaxing. Shed in rear. En-suite Master bedroom/bath. Large rooms. Whirlpool appliances. Abundant natural light throughout this home. Landscaped for easy maintenance. Convenient access to Fort Meade/NSA, Annapolis, Baltimore, BWI, Odenton MARC, recreation, shopping, and more. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis, preferred maximum is two, neutered/spayed, cat or dog, but dogs no larger than a labrador. Contact your agent or my brokerage office to tour this home.