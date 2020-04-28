All apartments in Odenton
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE

1510 Wampanoag Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Wampanoag Drive, Odenton, MD 21144
Odenton

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**NO SHOWINGS 30 Oct-2 Nov.** This spacious property with plenty of parking is ready for you and your family. Well-maintained, clean 4 BR / 2.5 BA home with fenced rear yard and large 20'x16' deck for entertaining and relaxing. Shed in rear. En-suite Master bedroom/bath. Large rooms. Whirlpool appliances. Abundant natural light throughout this home. Landscaped for easy maintenance. Convenient access to Fort Meade/NSA, Annapolis, Baltimore, BWI, Odenton MARC, recreation, shopping, and more. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis, preferred maximum is two, neutered/spayed, cat or dog, but dogs no larger than a labrador. Contact your agent or my brokerage office to tour this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE have any available units?
1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE have?
Some of 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 WAMPANOAG DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

