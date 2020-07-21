1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE

Amenities
Spacious TownHome in the heart of Waugh Chapel Centre. Main level has living room/dining room combo and a kitchen loaded with upgrades (stainless steel appliances, granite countertops), leading to a maintenance free deck for easy outdoor entertaining. Three finished levels of living. Walk out level has two garage with private driveway -for plenty of parking. Family room leads to backyard patio with fenced yard Master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and private bath with soak tub/separate shower/dual sinks. Two additional bedrooms and full bath upstairs.Walk to shopping, movies and restaurants.. There are great paths for jogging and a small play area, not far way. No Smokers. No vouchers. Minimum credit score of 620 for all adults. Pets case by case w/ add~l pet rent and pet fee.