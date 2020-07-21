All apartments in Odenton
1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE

1346 Chapel Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1346 Chapel Lake Drive, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious TownHome in the heart of Waugh Chapel Centre. Main level has living room/dining room combo and a kitchen loaded with upgrades (stainless steel appliances, granite countertops), leading to a maintenance free deck for easy outdoor entertaining. Three finished levels of living. Walk out level has two garage with private driveway -for plenty of parking. Family room leads to backyard patio with fenced yard Master suite has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and private bath with soak tub/separate shower/dual sinks. Two additional bedrooms and full bath upstairs.Walk to shopping, movies and restaurants.. There are great paths for jogging and a small play area, not far way. No Smokers. No vouchers. Minimum credit score of 620 for all adults. Pets case by case w/ add~l pet rent and pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have any available units?
1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have?
Some of 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1346 CHAPEL CENTRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
