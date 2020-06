Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel

Beautiful move in ready Semi-Detatched home in Maple Ridge. Main level has an open floorplan. Spacious living room separate dining room. Sliding glass door out to a fully fenced backyard. Kitchen is updated with stainless steel applaiances. Powser room and laundry room complete the first floor. Second level includes 4BR 1Full and 1 Half bath. Master has a powder room in it. Great location. Easy access to Fort Meade and commutes to Baltimore and DC.