All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 114 Pinecove Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
114 Pinecove Avenue
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:45 PM

114 Pinecove Avenue

114 Pinecove Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

114 Pinecove Avenue, Odenton, MD 21113

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
game room
parking
pool
garage
This 3 bed 3.5 bath garage townhome has been meticulously maintained and features many updates. A true gem in the Seven Oaks neighborhood. The sun-filled kitchen features stainless, granite, a large island and gleaming hardwoods. Pass through opens to the the spacious living and dining. Custom crown moulding and fireplace accentuate the space. Upper level hosts bedrooms. Master has large ensuite with separate shower/tub and dual vanities. Large walk in closet. Ample sized secondary rooms and a full bath complete the floor. Lower level would be a great family room or game room. Sliders in both basement and living open to custom multi-level deck. An entertainers delight! Backs to woods for extra enjoyment and privacy. Location is adjacent to Ft. Meade with easy access to 32 and 200. Great shopping and dining options are also minutes away. Small dog considered with additional deposit. You must see this one! Please email or text Catherine 443.583.4420 cshewey@renterswarehouse.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Pinecove Avenue have any available units?
114 Pinecove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 114 Pinecove Avenue have?
Some of 114 Pinecove Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Pinecove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
114 Pinecove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Pinecove Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Pinecove Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 114 Pinecove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 114 Pinecove Avenue offers parking.
Does 114 Pinecove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Pinecove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Pinecove Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 114 Pinecove Avenue has a pool.
Does 114 Pinecove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 114 Pinecove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Pinecove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Pinecove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Pinecove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Pinecove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
Echelon at Odenton
315 Nevada Ave
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College