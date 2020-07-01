114 Pinecove Avenue

Amenities

This 3 bed 3.5 bath garage townhome has been meticulously maintained and features many updates. A true gem in the Seven Oaks neighborhood. The sun-filled kitchen features stainless, granite, a large island and gleaming hardwoods. Pass through opens to the the spacious living and dining. Custom crown moulding and fireplace accentuate the space. Upper level hosts bedrooms. Master has large ensuite with separate shower/tub and dual vanities. Large walk in closet. Ample sized secondary rooms and a full bath complete the floor. Lower level would be a great family room or game room. Sliders in both basement and living open to custom multi-level deck. An entertainers delight! Backs to woods for extra enjoyment and privacy. Location is adjacent to Ft. Meade with easy access to 32 and 200. Great shopping and dining options are also minutes away. Small dog considered with additional deposit. You must see this one! Please email or text Catherine 443.583.4420 cshewey@renterswarehouse.com.