1038 RED CLOVER ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground garage guest suite

Gorgeous town home in Summerfield Village!! This home has every imaginable upgrade with 4 full levels of exquisite living. Walk in from 2 car garage into large mud room which opens to spacious family room. Lower level features walk out to fenced in rear yard and a full bath off family room. Main level open concept floor plan features wide plank hardwood floors, crown molding and neutral decor. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with espresso cabinetry, granite counters, range hood, stainless steel appliances, island, breakfast bar, huge pantry and butler's pantry/bar. Imagine all the gatherings with friends and family enjoying the large kitchen and deck perfect for entertaining! Upper level 1 is complete with the master bedroom and en suite master bathroom along with 2 bedrooms, another full bath and laundry. Upper level 2 is a perfect retreat for work, relaxation or a guest suite. There is a 4th bedroom/den/office plus full bath and french doors leading to huge deck overlooking the woods. This home has it all! Views from decks are beautiful and the community walking path is directly behind the house. The community playground is nearby as well as the clubhouse. Walk to Waugh Chapel shopping center. Convenient location to shopping, schools, major highways, Ft. Meade, Washington, Annapolis & Baltimore.