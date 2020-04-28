All apartments in Odenton
Find more places like 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Odenton, MD
/
1038 RED CLOVER ROAD
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:28 PM

1038 RED CLOVER ROAD

1038 Red Clover Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Odenton
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1038 Red Clover Road, Odenton, MD 21054
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
guest suite
Gorgeous town home in Summerfield Village!! This home has every imaginable upgrade with 4 full levels of exquisite living. Walk in from 2 car garage into large mud room which opens to spacious family room. Lower level features walk out to fenced in rear yard and a full bath off family room. Main level open concept floor plan features wide plank hardwood floors, crown molding and neutral decor. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with espresso cabinetry, granite counters, range hood, stainless steel appliances, island, breakfast bar, huge pantry and butler's pantry/bar. Imagine all the gatherings with friends and family enjoying the large kitchen and deck perfect for entertaining! Upper level 1 is complete with the master bedroom and en suite master bathroom along with 2 bedrooms, another full bath and laundry. Upper level 2 is a perfect retreat for work, relaxation or a guest suite. There is a 4th bedroom/den/office plus full bath and french doors leading to huge deck overlooking the woods. This home has it all! Views from decks are beautiful and the community walking path is directly behind the house. The community playground is nearby as well as the clubhouse. Walk to Waugh Chapel shopping center. Convenient location to shopping, schools, major highways, Ft. Meade, Washington, Annapolis & Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD have any available units?
1038 RED CLOVER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD have?
Some of 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1038 RED CLOVER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD offers parking.
Does 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD have a pool?
No, 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1038 RED CLOVER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Seven Oaks
2100 Sentry Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct
Odenton, MD 21113
The Point at Seven Oaks
300 Gatehouse Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd
Odenton, MD 21113
Monarch
2614 Smooth Alder St
Odenton, MD 21054
The Elms at Odenton
615 Carlton Otto Ln
Odenton, MD 21113
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd
Odenton, MD 21113

Similar Pages

Odenton 1 BedroomsOdenton 2 Bedrooms
Odenton Apartments under $1,800Odenton Apartments with Balcony
Odenton Apartments with ParkingAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MD
Severn, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College