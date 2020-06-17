1001 RAILBED DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

End unit with garage and 2500 sq. feet of living space. Spacious and open floor plan make it great for entertaining. Hardwood floors and ceramic. Stainlesss appliances with double oven. Gas fireplace o the main level. Large deck with fenced-in back yard. Finished lower level with a full bath and front loading washer and dryer. Enjoy the community amenities and many walking paths. Pets considered on a case by case basis with non-refundable deposit.