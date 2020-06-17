End unit with garage and 2500 sq. feet of living space. Spacious and open floor plan make it great for entertaining. Hardwood floors and ceramic. Stainlesss appliances with double oven. Gas fireplace o the main level. Large deck with fenced-in back yard. Finished lower level with a full bath and front loading washer and dryer. Enjoy the community amenities and many walking paths. Pets considered on a case by case basis with non-refundable deposit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1001 RAILBED DRIVE have any available units?
1001 RAILBED DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 1001 RAILBED DRIVE have?
Some of 1001 RAILBED DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 RAILBED DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1001 RAILBED DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 RAILBED DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 RAILBED DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1001 RAILBED DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1001 RAILBED DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1001 RAILBED DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 RAILBED DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 RAILBED DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1001 RAILBED DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1001 RAILBED DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1001 RAILBED DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 RAILBED DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 RAILBED DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 RAILBED DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 RAILBED DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.