Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

9922 Mayfield Dr Available 06/05/20 Fantastic 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, Close in Bethesda Home! - Welcome home to your beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home located in Bethesda near Walter Reed, NIH, Montgomery Mall, I-495, I-270, and walking distance to Ashburton Elementary and Walter Johnson High Schools!



When you walk in the front door, you'll be welcomed by an open floor plan that includes a beautifully updated kitchen (complete with granite counters, maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances), as well as hardwood floors in the living room and dining room. Travel down the hall to find 3 nice sized bedrooms, and a stunning full bathroom, with a super conveniently located washer and dryer!



Go downstairs to find a fantastic family room with a well appointed wet bar and a large 4th bedroom (perfect for a mother-in-law suite), 2 great full bathrooms, additional washer and dryer, bonus room, and plenty of storage. There's also a separate entrance from this level to the fully fenced in backyard.



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!



Lease Terms:



Available June 5th, 2020

12-month minimum lease

No smoking inside of property

Pets considered on a case by case basis

Security deposit is one month's rent (plus pet deposit)



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the "Rentals" tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.



(RLNE5133846)