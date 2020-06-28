All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

9922 Mayfield Dr

9922 Mayfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9922 Mayfield Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20817

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
9922 Mayfield Dr Available 06/05/20 Fantastic 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom, Close in Bethesda Home! - Welcome home to your beautifully updated 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home located in Bethesda near Walter Reed, NIH, Montgomery Mall, I-495, I-270, and walking distance to Ashburton Elementary and Walter Johnson High Schools!

When you walk in the front door, you'll be welcomed by an open floor plan that includes a beautifully updated kitchen (complete with granite counters, maple cabinets, and stainless steel appliances), as well as hardwood floors in the living room and dining room. Travel down the hall to find 3 nice sized bedrooms, and a stunning full bathroom, with a super conveniently located washer and dryer!

Go downstairs to find a fantastic family room with a well appointed wet bar and a large 4th bedroom (perfect for a mother-in-law suite), 2 great full bathrooms, additional washer and dryer, bonus room, and plenty of storage. There's also a separate entrance from this level to the fully fenced in backyard.

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!

Lease Terms:

Available June 5th, 2020
12-month minimum lease
No smoking inside of property
Pets considered on a case by case basis
Security deposit is one month's rent (plus pet deposit)

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the "Rentals" tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee. Please be sure to upload a copy of your drivers license and last two pay stubs.

(RLNE5133846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9922 Mayfield Dr have any available units?
9922 Mayfield Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 9922 Mayfield Dr have?
Some of 9922 Mayfield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9922 Mayfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9922 Mayfield Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9922 Mayfield Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9922 Mayfield Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9922 Mayfield Dr offer parking?
No, 9922 Mayfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9922 Mayfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9922 Mayfield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9922 Mayfield Dr have a pool?
No, 9922 Mayfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9922 Mayfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 9922 Mayfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9922 Mayfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9922 Mayfield Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9922 Mayfield Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 9922 Mayfield Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
