Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

*VACANT & AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOW* Updated, expanded, and immaculately maintained split level home in desirable Bethesda location. Open floor plan on main level. Cathedral ceilings in family room. Huge master suite with two walk-in closets and en-suite bath with double vanity, jetted tub, and stand up shower. Generously sized bedrooms. Huge, flat yard and deck for entertaining. High end appliances and finishes. To apply: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/1028669