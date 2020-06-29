6701 Surreywood Lane

Amenities

- Turn-key end unit townhouse with 3 good sized bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms (one on each level!) **Not your average rental** CLEAN, updated, well-maintained!! Recently painted, and new carpeting installed. Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms that you'll love! This home is in the sought after community of Stratton Commons close to shopping, restaurants, and travel: Mongtomery Mall, Wildwod Shopping Center, Pike & Rose, and Downtown Bethesda are just minutes away! There is a path that leads right to Stratton Park acroos from the house. Parking is included with 2 assigned spaces in front of the house. Owner pays for lawn care and HOA fee. Ready to move in!



(RLNE4531275)