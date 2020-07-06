1st time rental! DOGS ALLOWED Gorgeous renovated home with gourmet kitchen, hardwood flooring throughout main level, renovated baths, renovated lower level, driveway, fenced yard and more. This home is a winner! Welcome HOC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6408 TISDALE TER have any available units?
6408 TISDALE TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6408 TISDALE TER have?
Some of 6408 TISDALE TER's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6408 TISDALE TER currently offering any rent specials?
6408 TISDALE TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 TISDALE TER pet-friendly?
Yes, 6408 TISDALE TER is pet friendly.
Does 6408 TISDALE TER offer parking?
Yes, 6408 TISDALE TER offers parking.
Does 6408 TISDALE TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 TISDALE TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 TISDALE TER have a pool?
No, 6408 TISDALE TER does not have a pool.
Does 6408 TISDALE TER have accessible units?
No, 6408 TISDALE TER does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 TISDALE TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 TISDALE TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6408 TISDALE TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 6408 TISDALE TER does not have units with air conditioning.
