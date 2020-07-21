6109 Calwood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Short term lease (6-8 months only) - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 FB, 2 HB great home. 2 car garage, large yard. Enjoy the great living room, separate dining room, family room and 2 fireplaces. Master bedroom has a fantastic separate sitting area and large en-suite bathroom. All bedrooms are good size. Main level bedroom has build in shelves and would be great as a home office. Very quick and easy access to 495 270, Bethesda and Rockville.



Priced for quick rental. Short term only.



(RLNE3488339)