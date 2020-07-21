All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 6109 Calwood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
6109 Calwood Way
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:13 PM

6109 Calwood Way

6109 Calwood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6109 Calwood Way, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Short term lease (6-8 months only) - Beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 FB, 2 HB great home. 2 car garage, large yard. Enjoy the great living room, separate dining room, family room and 2 fireplaces. Master bedroom has a fantastic separate sitting area and large en-suite bathroom. All bedrooms are good size. Main level bedroom has build in shelves and would be great as a home office. Very quick and easy access to 495 270, Bethesda and Rockville.

Priced for quick rental. Short term only.

(RLNE3488339)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6109 Calwood Way have any available units?
6109 Calwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
Is 6109 Calwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
6109 Calwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6109 Calwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 6109 Calwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6109 Calwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 6109 Calwood Way offers parking.
Does 6109 Calwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6109 Calwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6109 Calwood Way have a pool?
No, 6109 Calwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 6109 Calwood Way have accessible units?
No, 6109 Calwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6109 Calwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6109 Calwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6109 Calwood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6109 Calwood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Meridian at Grosvenor Station
5230 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Inigo's Crossing
5405 Tuckerman Ln
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedroom Apartments
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pools
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College