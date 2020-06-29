6060 California Cir 409

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Spacious 2br/2ba condo at Miramoun - Property Id: 210134



Welcome to this beautiful 2BR,2BA unit at Miramont. Your gorgeous new home awaits. Enjoy a spacious, rarely available featuring open living/dining room with cathedral ceilings, and gorgeous new Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring; updated kitchen with granite counters, new stainless appliances, pantry, and new floor; owner's suite with private bath & patio; Brazilian cherry hardwood floor in the bedrooms as well (no carpet!!!); updated bathrooms with new flooring, lights, vanities, and medicine cabinets. New full size washer/dryer in the unit. Excellent location minutes to Metro, JCC, Pike & Rose, 270, & shopping. Community features picnic area and swimming pool. Secure entry building with open parking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/210134

No Pets Allowed



