Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

6060 California Cir 409

6060 California Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6060 California Circle, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Spacious 2br/2ba condo at Miramoun - Property Id: 210134

Welcome to this beautiful 2BR,2BA unit at Miramont. Your gorgeous new home awaits. Enjoy a spacious, rarely available featuring open living/dining room with cathedral ceilings, and gorgeous new Brazilian cherry hardwood flooring; updated kitchen with granite counters, new stainless appliances, pantry, and new floor; owner's suite with private bath & patio; Brazilian cherry hardwood floor in the bedrooms as well (no carpet!!!); updated bathrooms with new flooring, lights, vanities, and medicine cabinets. New full size washer/dryer in the unit. Excellent location minutes to Metro, JCC, Pike & Rose, 270, & shopping. Community features picnic area and swimming pool. Secure entry building with open parking.
Property Id 210134

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6060 California Cir 409 have any available units?
6060 California Cir 409 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6060 California Cir 409 have?
Some of 6060 California Cir 409's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6060 California Cir 409 currently offering any rent specials?
6060 California Cir 409 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6060 California Cir 409 pet-friendly?
No, 6060 California Cir 409 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6060 California Cir 409 offer parking?
Yes, 6060 California Cir 409 offers parking.
Does 6060 California Cir 409 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6060 California Cir 409 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6060 California Cir 409 have a pool?
Yes, 6060 California Cir 409 has a pool.
Does 6060 California Cir 409 have accessible units?
No, 6060 California Cir 409 does not have accessible units.
Does 6060 California Cir 409 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6060 California Cir 409 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6060 California Cir 409 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6060 California Cir 409 does not have units with air conditioning.

