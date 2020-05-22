6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator

One of the largest one Bedroom condos available. 925 sqft. Very bright and sunny! There are two Full baths . . A breakfast dinning area with great table space sitting by a bay window with lots of light. A spacious sunny balcony with nice views. Washer / Dryer in the unit. Large walk in Closet.Very private. It feels more of a home than a condo. .Situated in a great locations of Rockville! Walk to everything : Shopping, Restaurants, Med Offices, public transport etc. Grate rent. Look and compare.