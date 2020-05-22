All apartments in North Bethesda
6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:32 AM

6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE

6050 California Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6050 California Circle, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
elevator
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
One of the largest one Bedroom condos available. 925 sqft. Very bright and sunny! There are two Full baths . . A breakfast dinning area with great table space sitting by a bay window with lots of light. A spacious sunny balcony with nice views. Washer / Dryer in the unit. Large walk in Closet.Very private. It feels more of a home than a condo. .Situated in a great locations of Rockville! Walk to everything : Shopping, Restaurants, Med Offices, public transport etc. Grate rent. Look and compare.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE have any available units?
6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE have?
Some of 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6050 CALIFORNIA CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
