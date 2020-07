5802 NICHOLSON LN #2-507

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher tennis court bbq/grill ice maker bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill lobby tennis court

SOUGHT-AFTER FALLSWOOD. DISTINGUISHED LUXURY COMMUNITY WITH BEAUTIFUL LOBBY. NEAR EVERYTHING! 2 BLOCKS TO METRO, SHOPS & RESTAURANTS. AQUATIC CENTER ACROSS THE STREET. 3 BLOCKS TO PIKE & ROSE. 1 METRO STOP TO STRATHMORE. LARGEST 2 BEDROOM FLOOR PLAN 1,300+ SQ. FT W/GRAND FOYER, TABLE-SPACE KITCHEN, LARGE MASTER BATH W/SOAKING TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER. FULL SIZE W&D. THIS APT.'S GENEROUS SIZE PUTS OTHERS TO SHAME! INCREDIBLE STATE-OF-THE-ART ROOF TOP PARK W/BEAUTIFUL PLANTINGS, WALKING PATH, GAS GRILLS & TENNIS COURT. PERFECT FOR PEACEFUL ALFRESCO DINING OR JUST READING A BOOK. NO OTHER BUILDING COMPARES IN THIS REGARD. EASY, CONVENIENT LIVING THAT'S HARD TO BEAT.