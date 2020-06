5723 BREWER HOUSE CIR

Amenities

TOWNHOME IN PREMIER NORTH BETHESDA LOCATION WITH 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE AND 3.5 BATHS. SPACIOUS MASTER SUITE WITH 2 WALK-IN CLOSETS, MASTER BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS AND SEPARATE SOAKING TUB AND SHOWER. FINISHED LOWER LEVEL WITH SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM AND STORAGE. LOVELY PRIVATE COURTYARD PATIO FOR ENTERTAINING AND OUTDOOR LIVING. ADDITIONAL FEATURES INCLUDE HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, EAT-IN KITCHEN, SEPARATE DINING ROOM , GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND A WINE COOLER. COMMUNITY POOL, TENNIS COURT, WALKING TRAILS, TOT LOT AND PARKING. HALF MILE TO METRO, CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, NIH AND WALTER REED. SORRY NO PETS, NO SMOKING. APPROXIMATE NEW TENANT MOVE-IN 8/15/2020