5715 Brewer House Cir #101 Available 02/01/20 Fantastic 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, North Bethesda Condo! - Welcome home to your wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condominium minutes from Metro, shopping, and restaurants in the heart of North Bethesda!



This unit boasts a kitchen with granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, and hardwood cabinets. You'll enjoy having a family room with fireplace, large living room, and a light and bright enclosed sunroom (that can be used year round)!



There are also 2 nice sized bedrooms. The master bedroom boasts a walk in closet as well.



Round it out with 2 beautifully upgraded bathrooms, washer and dryer in the unit, assigned parking (with ample unassigned parking)....and you have one fantastic place to live!



Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!



Available 2/1/2020

12 month minimum lease

Water/Sewer included in the rent

Sorry, no pets

Smoking is prohibited



To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rental' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.



