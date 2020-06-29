All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 5715 Brewer House Cir #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
5715 Brewer House Cir #101
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

5715 Brewer House Cir #101

5715 Brewer House Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5715 Brewer House Circle, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
5715 Brewer House Cir #101 Available 02/01/20 Fantastic 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom, North Bethesda Condo! - Welcome home to your wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condominium minutes from Metro, shopping, and restaurants in the heart of North Bethesda!

This unit boasts a kitchen with granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, and hardwood cabinets. You'll enjoy having a family room with fireplace, large living room, and a light and bright enclosed sunroom (that can be used year round)!

There are also 2 nice sized bedrooms. The master bedroom boasts a walk in closet as well.

Round it out with 2 beautifully upgraded bathrooms, washer and dryer in the unit, assigned parking (with ample unassigned parking)....and you have one fantastic place to live!

Please email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to make an appointment to see your next home!

Available 2/1/2020
12 month minimum lease
Water/Sewer included in the rent
Sorry, no pets
Smoking is prohibited

To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rental' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50.00 application fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5412042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 Brewer House Cir #101 have any available units?
5715 Brewer House Cir #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5715 Brewer House Cir #101 have?
Some of 5715 Brewer House Cir #101's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5715 Brewer House Cir #101 currently offering any rent specials?
5715 Brewer House Cir #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 Brewer House Cir #101 pet-friendly?
No, 5715 Brewer House Cir #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 5715 Brewer House Cir #101 offer parking?
Yes, 5715 Brewer House Cir #101 offers parking.
Does 5715 Brewer House Cir #101 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5715 Brewer House Cir #101 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 Brewer House Cir #101 have a pool?
Yes, 5715 Brewer House Cir #101 has a pool.
Does 5715 Brewer House Cir #101 have accessible units?
No, 5715 Brewer House Cir #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 Brewer House Cir #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5715 Brewer House Cir #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5715 Brewer House Cir #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5715 Brewer House Cir #101 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Grosvenor Tower
10301 Grosvenor Pl
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Avalon at Grosvenor Station
10306 Strathmore Hall St
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Wentworth House Apartments
5411 McGrath Blvd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Henri at Pike and Rose
11870 Grand Park Ave
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pool
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College