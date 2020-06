Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Wooded Views! 1BD/1BA Private Condo in the Gables. Quiet and peaceful one bedroom in The Gables of North Bethesda! Spacious living/dining room. Full size washer/dryer. Large bedroom with walk-in closet and brand new carpet. Private front patio overlooking woods! Access to all of The Gable's luxury amenities including gym, outdoor pool, community center and tennis courts.