North Bethesda, MD
5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE
5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE

5112 Strathmore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5112 Strathmore Avenue, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Four-bedroom luxury Brownstone townhouse in highly desirable Symphony Park at Strathmore. Minutes walk to Grosvenor Metro and adjacent to the Strathmore Music Center. Short metro ride or drive to shops and restaurants of downtown Bethesda and Pike and Rose District in Rockville. Walk to White Flint and quaint town of Garrett Park. Sun-filled home with great southern exposure. Four bedrooms, each with its own bath. Luxurious Master Suite, walk-in closet, and bathroom, with soaking tub, separate over-sized shower, two vanities, custom tile and marble. Hardwood floors and high-end window treatments (including plantation shutters) throughout the house. Gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel Viking appliances, marble counters, island, pantry and abundant cabinetry. Open floor plan. Family room (off the kitchen) has gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Balcony off the family room, with hookup for gas bbq. Large living room and dining room. Fourth floor media/game room with large rooftop balcony with views of Strathmore Music Center, greenery, and pond. W/D on bedroom level. Entry level has bedroom/den, bonus exercise room, mudroom, and plenty of closet space. Two- car garage, plus two spaces in front of garage. Visitor parking passes included. Secluded and quiet common areas featuring landscaped gardens, fountains, and benches, with walking trails providing easy access to Metro and Strathmore Music Center. Easy access to I-495 and I-270, near NIH, Navy Medical Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE have any available units?
5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE have?
Some of 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

