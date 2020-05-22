5112 STRATHMORE AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking bbq/grill garage guest parking

Four-bedroom luxury Brownstone townhouse in highly desirable Symphony Park at Strathmore. Minutes walk to Grosvenor Metro and adjacent to the Strathmore Music Center. Short metro ride or drive to shops and restaurants of downtown Bethesda and Pike and Rose District in Rockville. Walk to White Flint and quaint town of Garrett Park. Sun-filled home with great southern exposure. Four bedrooms, each with its own bath. Luxurious Master Suite, walk-in closet, and bathroom, with soaking tub, separate over-sized shower, two vanities, custom tile and marble. Hardwood floors and high-end window treatments (including plantation shutters) throughout the house. Gourmet kitchen with high-end stainless steel Viking appliances, marble counters, island, pantry and abundant cabinetry. Open floor plan. Family room (off the kitchen) has gas fireplace and built-in bookshelves. Balcony off the family room, with hookup for gas bbq. Large living room and dining room. Fourth floor media/game room with large rooftop balcony with views of Strathmore Music Center, greenery, and pond. W/D on bedroom level. Entry level has bedroom/den, bonus exercise room, mudroom, and plenty of closet space. Two- car garage, plus two spaces in front of garage. Visitor parking passes included. Secluded and quiet common areas featuring landscaped gardens, fountains, and benches, with walking trails providing easy access to Metro and Strathmore Music Center. Easy access to I-495 and I-270, near NIH, Navy Medical Center.