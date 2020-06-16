Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse elevator on-site laundry parking garage

12013 Montrose Park Pl. Available 08/22/20 North Bethesda Gorgeous TownHome on 4 Levels with Elevator-Deck-4BR/2FB/2HB/2GAR - Near Pike&Rose - Welcome to this gorgeous four level North Bethesda end unit. ## CHECK THE VIDEO TOURE here or at NorthBethesda.net ## Enjoy tons of great features and an excellent location. Lower level is fully finished with a charming bedroom with attached full bath, recreation room or den with walk-out to the backyard. Second level features expensive hardwood floor, formal dining and living room area with beautiful trim decor, large granite kitchen with a breakfast bar and a breakfast room and a family room with walkout to the deck. On the third level you will fins 2 super spacious master bedrooms, each with its attach full bath (one of them with dual entry to the hall). On the upper level you will find the fourth bedroom and the spacious utility and laundry room. Beautiful elevator serves the four level. Two car garage. This location is just amazing, enjoy all that North Bethesda has to offer within a short walking distance or a short drive.. The new and exciting Pike & Rose entertainment and shopping center, Shriver Aquatic Center, Cabin John park and Ice Rink, great restaurants and only about a mile to Twink Brook Metro or White Flint Metro. Welcome Home.



(RLNE5164231)