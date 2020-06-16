All apartments in North Bethesda
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

12013 Montrose Park Pl.

12013 Montrose Park · (301) 760-4030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12013 Montrose Park, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 12013 Montrose Park Pl. · Avail. Aug 22

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
12013 Montrose Park Pl. Available 08/22/20 North Bethesda Gorgeous TownHome on 4 Levels with Elevator-Deck-4BR/2FB/2HB/2GAR - Near Pike&Rose - Welcome to this gorgeous four level North Bethesda end unit. ## CHECK THE VIDEO TOURE here or at NorthBethesda.net ## Enjoy tons of great features and an excellent location. Lower level is fully finished with a charming bedroom with attached full bath, recreation room or den with walk-out to the backyard. Second level features expensive hardwood floor, formal dining and living room area with beautiful trim decor, large granite kitchen with a breakfast bar and a breakfast room and a family room with walkout to the deck. On the third level you will fins 2 super spacious master bedrooms, each with its attach full bath (one of them with dual entry to the hall). On the upper level you will find the fourth bedroom and the spacious utility and laundry room. Beautiful elevator serves the four level. Two car garage. This location is just amazing, enjoy all that North Bethesda has to offer within a short walking distance or a short drive.. The new and exciting Pike & Rose entertainment and shopping center, Shriver Aquatic Center, Cabin John park and Ice Rink, great restaurants and only about a mile to Twink Brook Metro or White Flint Metro. Welcome Home.

(RLNE5164231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12013 Montrose Park Pl. have any available units?
12013 Montrose Park Pl. has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12013 Montrose Park Pl. have?
Some of 12013 Montrose Park Pl.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12013 Montrose Park Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
12013 Montrose Park Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12013 Montrose Park Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 12013 Montrose Park Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 12013 Montrose Park Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 12013 Montrose Park Pl. offers parking.
Does 12013 Montrose Park Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12013 Montrose Park Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12013 Montrose Park Pl. have a pool?
No, 12013 Montrose Park Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 12013 Montrose Park Pl. have accessible units?
No, 12013 Montrose Park Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 12013 Montrose Park Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 12013 Montrose Park Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12013 Montrose Park Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 12013 Montrose Park Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
