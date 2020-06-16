11904 Castlegate Ct

Amenities

Gorgeous 4 BR/3 FB/1 HB/2 GAR North Bethesda Home - XL Granite and Stainless Steel Kitchen - Amazing Location!! - Welcome to this amazingly beautiful , luxurious and bright North Bethesda townhome. This home has great attention to details and great features that will make your day-to-day pleasant and convenient. Enjoy gorgeous and open main level with large eat-in kitchen with and island, granite and brand new stainless steel appliances, spacious living/dining area, crown molding, high ceilings, hardwood floor, gas fireplace and walk-out to the charming deck. The upper level features spoiling master suite with attached walk-in closet and a large master suite bath. Two additional charming bedrooms, hall bath and very convenient laundry closet. The lower level features a fully finished walk-out Basement with a den or reading area, 4th bedroom or study with gas fireplace and walk-in closet, Full bath and access to the two car garage. The location is amazing.. Walk to the new and exciting Pike & Rose shopping and entertainment center with its restaurants, bars, bowling, I-Pic luxurious cinema, shopping and more. Close proximity to major commuter routes and Metro, Shriver Aquatic Center, Cabin John Ice Rink and Park, Strathmore Hall and many other exciting places. Freshly painted! Brand new kitchen stainless steel appliances. Welcome home.



