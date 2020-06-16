All apartments in North Bethesda
Find more places like 11904 Castlegate Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
11904 Castlegate Ct
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

11904 Castlegate Ct

11904 Castlegate Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Bethesda
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11904 Castlegate Court, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 BR/3 FB/1 HB/2 GAR North Bethesda Home - XL Granite and Stainless Steel Kitchen - Amazing Location!! - Welcome to this amazingly beautiful , luxurious and bright North Bethesda townhome. This home has great attention to details and great features that will make your day-to-day pleasant and convenient. Enjoy gorgeous and open main level with large eat-in kitchen with and island, granite and brand new stainless steel appliances, spacious living/dining area, crown molding, high ceilings, hardwood floor, gas fireplace and walk-out to the charming deck. The upper level features spoiling master suite with attached walk-in closet and a large master suite bath. Two additional charming bedrooms, hall bath and very convenient laundry closet. The lower level features a fully finished walk-out Basement with a den or reading area, 4th bedroom or study with gas fireplace and walk-in closet, Full bath and access to the two car garage. The location is amazing.. Walk to the new and exciting Pike & Rose shopping and entertainment center with its restaurants, bars, bowling, I-Pic luxurious cinema, shopping and more. Close proximity to major commuter routes and Metro, Shriver Aquatic Center, Cabin John Ice Rink and Park, Strathmore Hall and many other exciting places. Freshly painted! Brand new kitchen stainless steel appliances. Welcome home.

(RLNE4737904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11904 Castlegate Ct have any available units?
11904 Castlegate Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11904 Castlegate Ct have?
Some of 11904 Castlegate Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11904 Castlegate Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11904 Castlegate Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11904 Castlegate Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11904 Castlegate Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11904 Castlegate Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11904 Castlegate Ct offers parking.
Does 11904 Castlegate Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11904 Castlegate Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11904 Castlegate Ct have a pool?
No, 11904 Castlegate Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11904 Castlegate Ct have accessible units?
No, 11904 Castlegate Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11904 Castlegate Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11904 Castlegate Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11904 Castlegate Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 11904 Castlegate Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pallas at Pike and Rose
11550 Old Georgetown Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Montgomery Apartments
6425 Rock Forest Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20817
The Morgan
12000 Chase Crossing Cir
North Bethesda, MD 20852
NoBe Market Apartments
11351 Woodglen Dr
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Village Square West Apartments
12401 Village Square Ter
North Bethesda, MD 20852
Per Sei at Pike and Rose
900 PerSei Place
North Bethesda, MD 20814
Strathmore Court At White Flint
5440 Marinelli Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852
The Monterey Apartments
5901 Montrose Rd
North Bethesda, MD 20852

Similar Pages

North Bethesda 1 BedroomsNorth Bethesda 2 Bedrooms
North Bethesda Apartments with ParkingNorth Bethesda Apartments with Pools
North Bethesda Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VAEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community College