Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this Gorgeous light-filled End Unit townhouse in North Bethesda. Great Location! About a mile from White Flint Metro, shopping, restaurants, Aquatic center, recreational parks.Updated kitchen with granite counter top and new appliances.Brand new Washer and Dryer! Hardwood floor at the main level and new carpet upstairs.2 car garage. Fully finished walk out basement with a half bath and a fireplace. Welcome home!