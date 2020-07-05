All apartments in North Bethesda
Home
/
North Bethesda, MD
/
11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202

11423 Commonwealth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11423 Commonwealth Drive, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Updated 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo in the Georgetown Village area of North Bethesda! This second floor condo features a tiled floor entrance and coat closet, spacious living room with hardwood flooring and separate dining room. The fully equipped eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage, built-in microwave, and additional pantry closet. Two large bedrooms offer hardwood flooring and ample closet space, including a master bedroom with walk-in closet and a full master bathroom with tiled flooring and custom tiled tub enclosure. The full hall bath has tiled flooring and newer fixtures and there is a separate laundry/utility room with extra storage. The private balcony would be great for entertaining guests or spending time outdoors and tenants have access to the neighborhood pool and community center! Water included!

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5176812)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 have any available units?
11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 have?
Some of 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 currently offering any rent specials?
11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 pet-friendly?
No, 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Bethesda.
Does 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 offer parking?
No, 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 does not offer parking.
Does 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 have a pool?
Yes, 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 has a pool.
Does 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 have accessible units?
No, 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202 does not have units with air conditioning.

