11423 Commonwealth Dr Apt 202

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Updated 2 bedroom and 2 full bath condo in the Georgetown Village area of North Bethesda! This second floor condo features a tiled floor entrance and coat closet, spacious living room with hardwood flooring and separate dining room. The fully equipped eat-in kitchen has plenty of cabinet storage, built-in microwave, and additional pantry closet. Two large bedrooms offer hardwood flooring and ample closet space, including a master bedroom with walk-in closet and a full master bathroom with tiled flooring and custom tiled tub enclosure. The full hall bath has tiled flooring and newer fixtures and there is a separate laundry/utility room with extra storage. The private balcony would be great for entertaining guests or spending time outdoors and tenants have access to the neighborhood pool and community center! Water included!



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-montgomery-county/



(RLNE5176812)