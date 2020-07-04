10900 BREWER HOUSE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Brand new kitchen granite counters, double sink, new kitchen floor and renovated cabinets. Highly desirable corner townhouse with private back patio. Main bedroom naturally well lit, southern exposure. Walk to trail. Walk to Grosvenor Metro or to bus stop. Tennis courts and outdoor seasonal swimming pool for HOA residents. Seek credit scores above 725. Minimum one year lease. Strathmore Hall is approx. same walk distance as Metro. Parking in front of house, HOA lot. HOA maintains outside lawn. (Furniture and decor in photos virtually staged.) Credit score above 725. Application required by landlord plus applicant paid credit/background report at a designated website. Asking rent is $3,500/month = $42,000/1st year.