10820 Antigua Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This big place is a ground floor unit (no stairs), has a large, open living area, big walk-in kitchen, large bedroom, and dual access bathroom (from living area and bedroom), as well as a washer/dryer in the unit, a wood-burning fireplace and ample parking. Pool membership, tennis court access included, all close to shopping (Whole Foods, Giant, Starbucks, Chipotle), 270 and 495, and red line Metro. Some utilities included. New picture will be uploaded soon to show new floors throughout. Call for more information. Serious inquiries only. Pets decided on a case by case basis.