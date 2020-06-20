All apartments in North Bethesda
North Bethesda, MD
10820 Antigua Ter
Last updated November 2 2019 at 9:51 AM

10820 Antigua Ter

10820 Antigua Terrace · No Longer Available
North Bethesda
Location

10820 Antigua Terrace, North Bethesda, MD 20852

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This big place is a ground floor unit (no stairs), has a large, open living area, big walk-in kitchen, large bedroom, and dual access bathroom (from living area and bedroom), as well as a washer/dryer in the unit, a wood-burning fireplace and ample parking. Pool membership, tennis court access included, all close to shopping (Whole Foods, Giant, Starbucks, Chipotle), 270 and 495, and red line Metro. Some utilities included. New picture will be uploaded soon to show new floors throughout. Call for more information. Serious inquiries only. Pets decided on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10820 Antigua Ter have any available units?
10820 Antigua Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Bethesda, MD.
What amenities does 10820 Antigua Ter have?
Some of 10820 Antigua Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10820 Antigua Ter currently offering any rent specials?
10820 Antigua Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10820 Antigua Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 10820 Antigua Ter is pet friendly.
Does 10820 Antigua Ter offer parking?
Yes, 10820 Antigua Ter does offer parking.
Does 10820 Antigua Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10820 Antigua Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10820 Antigua Ter have a pool?
Yes, 10820 Antigua Ter has a pool.
Does 10820 Antigua Ter have accessible units?
No, 10820 Antigua Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 10820 Antigua Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 10820 Antigua Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10820 Antigua Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 10820 Antigua Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
